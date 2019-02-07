Tom Brady shaves playoff beard for charity, reveals hilarious bet with Gronk

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tom Brady made an appearance Thursday at the Gillette World Shaving Headquarters in Boston to get a fresh shave and raise money for various charitable organizations.

Organizers say the event raised $35,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of South Boston, Best Buddies, and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

As he was being groomed, the six-time Super Bowl champion revealed a hilarious bet that he made with Rob Gronkowski before Tuesday’s Super Bowl duck boat parade.

Brady bet that Gronkowski would have his shirt off within two blocks from the start of the parade. He won that bet.

Brady during the shave- he won a bet during the duck boat parade – that Gronk would have his shirt off within two blocks. pic.twitter.com/qR3CezeVaG — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) February 7, 2019

Gronkowski had not only removed his shirt but had changed into an array of outfits, including a Boston police traffic vest.

Brady also joked that Julian Edelman could hide the Super Bowl MVP trophy in his gnarly beard.

When asked if he would visit the White House, Brady smiled and said, “Next question.”

Brady ranking on Julian Edelman’s bears. “He could hide the MVP trophy in there.” He’s planning to go to Costa Rica in a couple of weeks once the kids have a break from school. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) February 7, 2019

So what’s next for the 41-year-old quarterback? He plans to take a trip to Costa Rica when his kids are off for school vacation.

It’s not clear when or if Edelman plans to shave.

