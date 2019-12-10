Tom Brady stepping down as co-chair of the Best Buddies Challenge, stepping up as global ambassador

BOSTON (WHDH) - After 16 years of serving as an honorary co-chair for the Best Buddies Challenge, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is passing the baton to some new faces as he takes on a bigger role within the organization.

Pat’s Wide Receiver Julian Edelman and C’s Power Forward Jayson Tatum will be welcome to the ranks alongside current event co-chairs Guy Fieri and Congressman Joeseph Kennedy III.

“It has been one of my greatest honors to serve as an Honorary Co-Chair of the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port,” Brady said in a statement. “This organization has become a part of my life. I love meeting the inspiring buddies at events, seeing their smiles, and hearing them talk about how Best Buddies has changed their lives for the better by helping them make friends at school and find meaningful jobs in their local communities.”

The all-new 2020 Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port event will feature an extensive culinary experience with recipes from TB12 and Chef Allen Campbell and a private music concert in the new Big Night Live Hub on the Causeway, to support the organization’s mission of inclusion for individuals with special abilities.

“I am incredibly proud of all the great things that we have accomplished with the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port over the years and I look forward to continuing to support the organization as a Global Ambassador,” Brady continued.

Anthony K. Shriver, founder, chairman and CEO of Best Buddies International said he and his team will be forever grateful to the NFL superstar for his commitment to the cause.

“Since 2003, Tom has proven himself to be a relentless and committed advocate for individuals with disabilities, always going above and beyond the call of duty to help promote a world of inclusion and opportunity for this population,” Shriver said. “We look forward to seeing all of the phenomenal things he will help us accomplish as a Global Ambassador.”

