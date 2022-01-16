A young Buccaneers fan and cancer survivor got the surprise of a lifetime when Tom Brady surprised him with tickets to this year’s Super Bowl.

Noah Reeb, 10, first caught the quarterback’s attention when he attended a Buccaneers vs. Bears game in October, holding up a sign that read, “Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer.” Brady went over to Reeb and gave the young boy his hat and a handshake.

“It puts a lot in perspective. We’re doing a lot on the field but in the end it doesn’t mean much compared to what so many people go through,” Brady said after the game.

The Buccaneers quarterback sent a special video message to Reeb along with the tickets, saying he is excited for the young cancer survivor to be at the game.

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place in Inglewood, California on February 13.

