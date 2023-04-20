Tom Brady threw a party to celebrate his retirement from the NFL after a 23-year career.

Patriots icons including Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman were in attendance and having a great time doing everything from beach football to hitting the dance floor.

“Grateful to have the chance to celebrate such an amazing life on and off the field with friends and family,” Brady Tweeted.

Brady, who is widely considered the most successful quarterback in NFL history, announced that he was “retiring for good” in February.

