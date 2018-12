MIAMI (WHDH) - Tom Brady is once again rewriting the record books, this time for most overall touchdown passes in National Football League history.

Brady threw is 580th career touchdown to Julien Eldeman during Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Payton Manning originally held the title, having thrown 579.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)