Tom Brady tries to get LeBron James to join Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - For most, it’s hard to imagine LeBron James on a football field, especially in New England.

That’s not the case for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady apparently wants the Los Angeles Lakers superstar in his offensive huddle on Sundays.

James posted a photo to Instagram on Thursday of himself rising up for a dunk, which caught the eye of Brady.

“Bro come play tight end you and Gronk would be unstoppable!!!!”

Rob Gronkowski is already considered one of the best tight ends in NFL history.

Fortunately for every defense in the league, there’s no chance James makes the jump to football. He signed a four-year, $153 million contract with Los Angeles this past offseason.

