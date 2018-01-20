Tom Brady won’t talk about hand injury, non-committal about Sunday

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, sporting gloves on his hands at a press conference Friday afternoon, said “we’ll see” when asked if he would be playing on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship.

“We’re not talking about that,” Brady immediately said in an attempt to dodge questions about his right hand injury.

Brady was officially listed as questionable on the team’s injury report on Friday. He was listed as a limited participant.

Brady, 40, said the Jaguars are the best team that they’ve prepared for all season and that Sunday will be a challenge. Whether or not Brady will be up for the challenge is another story.

“We’ll see,” Brady told 7’s Byron Barnett, who asked “Tom, how confident are you that you’ll be playing on Sunday.”

Brady hurt himself on Wednesday when he jammed his throwing hand after being accidentally run into by a teammate, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Brady offered the same response when asked if he would be physically capable to execute a high level.

When asked why he is wearing gloves inside at the press conference, Tom Brady responded, “I’ve worn them before.”

The gloves lead one to believe that Brady may have been hiding the injury. Photos taken during the media portion of practice on Thursday showed what looked like a splint on his right thumb.

Brady was brief in his response to almost every question. The team canceled his media availability on Wednesday and Thursday for medical reasons.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola took the podium after Brady and was asked if he caught any balls in practice from Brady on Friday.

“I believe I did,” Amendola said.

Barnett then asked Amendola about the quality of Brady’s throws. Amendola responded, saying “they’re always good throws.

Brady did not participate in practice on Thursday. Coach Bill Belichick says his team is preparing per usual for the Jaguars.

“We’re going to continue to get ready for Jacksonville all the way up until game time,” Belichick said.

If Brady is not well enough to play, Brian Hoyer would get the nod at quarterback.

“Brian does a great job for us,” Belichick said. “He does a good job.”

Brady’s teammates say they’re confident he’ll suit up on Sunday and help the team as they chase a sixth Super Bowl.

The Patriots and Jaguars kickoff Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.

