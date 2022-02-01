FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, making himself first eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027.
To be eligible for the Hall of Fame nominating process, a player or coach must have been retired for at least five years.
Below is a check on Brady’s Hall of Fame resume:
- 15x Pro Bowl selection
- 3X first-team all-pro
- 7X Super Bowl champion
- 2x AP Offensive Player of the Year
- 5X Super Bowl MVP
- Most passing touchdowns in NFL history (624)
- Most passing yards in NFL history (84,520)
- Most career wins (243)
- NFL all-decade teams in 2000s and 2010s
