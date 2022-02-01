FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, making himself first eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027.

To be eligible for the Hall of Fame nominating process, a player or coach must have been retired for at least five years.

Below is a check on Brady’s Hall of Fame resume:

15x Pro Bowl selection

3X first-team all-pro

7X Super Bowl champion

2x AP Offensive Player of the Year

5X Super Bowl MVP

Most passing touchdowns in NFL history (624)

Most passing yards in NFL history (84,520)

Most career wins (243)

NFL all-decade teams in 2000s and 2010s

With the news of @TomBrady's retirement today, he would first be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2027.@Patriots | @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/Rh44Dy0ZfI — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 1, 2022

