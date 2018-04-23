Tom Brady’s agent expects quarterback to return to Patriots in 2018

(WHDH) — Don Yee, Tom Brady’s agent, expects his client to play for the New England Patriots in 2018.

“Tom’s intentions have not changed,” Yee said Monday via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “He’s consistently said he’ll play beyond this contract and into his mid-40s, or until he feels he isn’t playing at a championship level.”

Schefter reported last week that sources close to the 40-year-old quarterback believed he would return for a nineteenth year but weren’t certain.

“I understand the constant speculation, but this is one point he’s been firm about,” Yee said.

One source said there was a “75 percent” chance Brady would return, according to Schefter.

Yee said Brady is training every day.

