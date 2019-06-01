Tom Brady’s annual football game kicks off Best Buddies Challenge weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – Tom Brady’s annual football game at Harvard Stadium kicked off the Best Buddies Challenge weekend, which features a bike ride from Boston to Cape Cod on Saturday.

Some fans, including 7News anchors Adam Williams and Amaka Ubaka, got the chance to catch passes from Brady. Fellow Patriot Julian Edelman and other celebrity guests also hit the field.

Adam Williams and co-anchor Kim Khazei will be taking part in the ride, which starts in Boston and ends in Hyannis Port. There are different routes for 30 miles, 50 miles, and the full 100-mile ride.

7NEWS is a proud partner with Best Buddies. The charity’s mission: to help create friendships and employment for those living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

To donate to the 7News team, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)