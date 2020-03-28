Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson back in U.S. after coronavirus quarantine

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have returned to the U.S. following a quarantine after contracting the coronvirus in Australia.

The pair had been shooting a movie there when they contracted the virus.

“Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us,” Hanks wrote on Twitter. “Their care and guidance made possible our return the the USA. And any thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)