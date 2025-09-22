BOSTON (WHDH) - Tom Holland was injured on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day Friday.

The actor, 29, sustained a mild concussion while filming at Leavesden Studios in Watford, England.

Holland’s father told reporters at a charity dinner on Sunday that his son would be away filming, “for a while.”

Holland was most recently seen in public on Saturday with his fiancée, actress Zendaya. He hosted a Posh Pub Quiz event with The Brothers Trust, the charity he runs with his three brothers.

Holland has starred as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s superhero films since 2016.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)