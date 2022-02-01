BOSTON (WHDH) - Tom Brady saw people on the sidelines and worked hard to bring them into the game.

During his time in New England, Tom Brady did a lot to give back to the community and chose to throw his support to the Best Buddies organization.

Brady has described the time he spent with his buddies as a “highlight” to his year.

The organization was founded by Anthony Shriver to help people living with developmental and intellectual disabilities form friendships and find jobs.

“He was a great leader, mentor, people believed in him, we’re passionate to work for him and with him on a team and I think that’s what Best Buddies is all about,” Shriver said of the former quarterback. “It’s about mentoring, helping, inspiring, motivating people to realize their dreams and full potential.”

Brady hosted the “Tom Brady Football Challenge” for more than a dozen years and brought some of his pro football teammates along to play the game they love with their new buddies. The event kicked off the “Best Buddies Challenge Bike Ride” — of which 7NEWS is a proud partner.

“Tom actually got on a bike the first time, road his bike down and walked around and hung out,” Shriver recalled. “His career with Best Buddies followed his career in the NFL. He continued to achieve great things in the NFL as the organization continued to grow simultaneously.”

Giving of his time and of his talent, the man affectionately called “Tom Terrific” truly is a good sport.

