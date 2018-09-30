‘Tongue-tied’ Texas boy gets the chance to speak for the first time

KATY, TX (WHDH)- A trip to the dentist changed the life of a young Texas boy who was believed to be nonverbal.

Meredith Motz brought her 6-year-old son, Mason, to the dentist to get some teeth pulled when Dr. Amy Luedemann-Lazar noticed something unusual that led to a life-altering procedure allowing Mason to speak.

Mason, who suffers from Sotos Syndrom, was found to be tongue-tied.

Ankyloglossia or tongue tie is a common condition where a tight band of tissue tethers the tip of the tongue to the floor of the mouth.

Luedemann-Lazar was able to perform a procedure in April of 2017 that would relieve Mason’s condition.

His mother says that after the surgery, her son started talking almost immediately.

Other issues that he had been dealing with all his life also seemed to subside after the surgery, including choking while eating.

Mason, who had been in speech therapy since he was just a year old, is now happily making up for lost time.

