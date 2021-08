Tony Hawk has a very personal connection to a new line of skateboards — they’re painted with his own blood.

The professional skateboarder worked with a water company to infuse his blood into the boards’ paint.

Each of the 100 skateboards sold for $500, and proceeds were donated to two nonprofits, Hawk said.

