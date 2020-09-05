‘Too many questions unanswered’: At funeral for Brockton soldier, family calls for investigation

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The heartbroken family of a Brockton man who was found dead after he went missing from Fort Hood Texas continues to call for an investigation after his funeral Saturday.

Sergeant Elder Fernandes was found dead last week after he was reported missing last month. Family members gathered Saturday at St. Edith Stein Parish to pay their final respects.

Ferandes, 25, had reported sexual assault by a superior before he was transferred to Fort Hood.

He was laid to rest at Melrose Cemetery in Brockton.

His family is calling for a Congressional investigation into his death.

“We are not done and this journey is not done because there are way too many questions unanswered. and we will continue to seek those answers because he deserved a lot more than he got out of this life,” said one speaker at the funeral.

