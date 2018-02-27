(WHDH) — The tooth fairy’s under-the-pillow payouts are on the decline.

According to a new study by Delta Dental, the value of teeth has gone down 11 percent since 2016.

The study found that the tooth fairy is paying an average of $4.35 for a tooth in the Northeast.

The fairy also pays an average of $6.45 when a child loses their first tooth, according to the study.

