Top 100 highest-paid state workers pulled in almost $40M last year, top 2 both made $1M

Two state employees pulled in more than $1 million in salary and benefits last year — part of an $8 billion payroll that saw more than 80 people take home more than $300,000 in annual pay.

According to state payroll figures, UMass Medical School Chancellor Michael Collins made $1,096,430 in 2019, with med school Executive Deputy Chancellor Terence Flotte right behind him with $1,076,817. See below for a list of the top 100 earners

UMass officials dominated the high end of the payroll — 86 of the top 100 earners, who pulled in $39,358,996 overall, were from UMass. The total state payroll was $8.032 billion.

That includes both salaries and other benefits, including overtime. UMass head basketball coach Matthew McCall had a base salary of $250,000 but made a whopping $577,000 in “other pay,” putting him at $827,000 — third on the list. Collins and Flotte also saw significant “other pay,” at $335,151 and $268,817, respectively.

UMass president Martin Meehan was fifth-highest paid at $682,270.

The first non-UMass employee in the top 100 was Chief Medical Examiner Mindy Hull, 27th on the list at $395,757. The next non-UMass official was MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, 67th on the list at $312,615. Eighty-six employees made more than $300,000 last year.

The top-earning State Police worker was not former Col. Kerry Gilpin at $304,038, but Sgt. Michael Fiore at $307,862 — more than half of which was overtime. MBTA foreperson John Devlin was the next highest-paid T worker after Poftak at $308,930, with nearly 2/3 of his pay coming from overtime.

Gov. Charlie Baker earned $184,233 last year.

Employees Base Pay Other Pay Total Michael Collins – UMS – Chancellor & SVP Hlth Sciences $761,279.16 $335,151.59 $1,096,430.75 Terence Flotte – UMS – Exec Dep Chanc Provost & Dean $808,000.20 $268,817.00 $1,076,817.20 Matthew McCall – UMS – Head Basketball Coach $250,000.40 $577,000.00 $827,000.40 Michael Green – UMS – Vice Provost Rsch Strat Initia $517,019.33 $224,940.91 $741,960.24 Martin Meehan – UMS – President, University of Mass $591,895.48 $90,374.94 $682,270.42 James Glasheen – UMS – Exec VC Innovation & Bus Devel $538,835.20 $134,002.00 $672,837.20 Derek Lovley – UMS – Associate Dean CNS $637,361.56 $0 $637,361.56 Walter Bell – UMS – Head Football Coach $403,692.52 $225,000.00 $628,692.52 Mark Klempner – UMS – Exec Vice Chancellor, UMBL $523,215.16 $104,622.00 $627,837.16 Kumble Subbaswamy – UMS – Chancellor $487,079.48 $106,926.58 $594,006.06 Kenneth Rock – UMS – Chairman of Department $537,093.22 $35,000.00 $572,093.22 Donald Kilburn – UMS – Chief Executive Office, UMOL $398,918.60 $119,400.00 $518,318.60 Lisa Colombo – UMS – Exec VC, Commonwealth Medicine $429,250.12 $80,875.00 $510,125.12 Jeffrey Geller – UMS – Professor $245,905.67 $264,211.08 $510,116.75 Mark Fuller – UMS – Vice Chan for Dev & Alumni Rel $463,847.59 $45,960.49 $509,808.08 Jacqueline Moloney – UMS – Chancellor $449,336.49 $55,870.90 $505,207.39 Normand Bazin – UMS – Head Coach – Men’s Ice Hockey $493,750.20 $11,000.00 $504,750.20 Charles Matthews – UMS – Chairman of Department $480,003.77 $0 $480,003.77 Robert Johnson – UMS – Chancellor $378,576.99 $97,537.50 $476,114.49 Peter Reinhart – UMS – Dir Inst Applied Life Sciences $472,690.99 $0 $472,690.99 Andrew McCallum – UMS – Distinguished Professor $296,783.16 $171,789.84 $468,573.00 Gregory Carvel – UMS – Athletic Coach $357,087.54 $97,500.00 $454,587.54 John Lindstedt – UMS – Exec VC, Admin & Finance $360,570.26 $91,035.00 $451,605.26 Ryan Bamford – UMS – Athletic Director $372,596.49 $55,500.00 $428,096.49 Gregory Wolf – UMS – Chief Information Officer $337,816.44 $83,584.00 $421,400.44 Sheldon Benjamin – UMS – Professor $303,406.40 $110,022.49 $413,428.89 Mindy Hull – CME – Chief Medical Examiner $395,757.64 $0 $395,757.64 James Julian Jr – UMS – Executive Vice President $394,056.80 $0 $394,056.80 John McCarthy – UMS – Provost/VC for Academic Aff $391,177.85 $0 $391,177.85 Murugappan Muthukumar – UMS – Wilmer D. Barrett Professor $288,079.36 $96,499.12 $384,578.48 Allan Jacobson – UMS – Professor $383,733.20 $0 $383,733.20 Hong Yu – UMS – Professor (VHRP) $286,475.76 $93,984.07 $380,459.83 Robert Nakosteen – UMS – Chrm.Of Department U of M $215,332.96 $154,246.15 $369,579.11 Luanne Thorndyke – UMS – Vice Provost Faculty Affairs $368,689.82 $0 $368,689.82 Vivian Budnik – UMS – Chairman of Department $363,559.14 $0 $363,559.14 Melvin Piercey – UMS – Chrm.Of Department U of M $279,412.88 $83,447.66 $362,860.54 Joanne Yestramski – UMS – Sr VC – Fin, Ops & Strat Plan $330,129.10 $32,711.00 $362,840.10 Guangping Gao – UMS – Professor $360,570.08 $0 $360,570.08 James Watkins – UMS – Professor U of M $263,517.16 $86,163.95 $349,681.11 Lila Gierasch – UMS – Distinguished Professor A $348,440.04 $0 $348,440.04 Sankaran Thayumanavan – UMS – Professor U of M $258,974.40 $89,374.52 $348,348.92 John Hayes – UMS – VC, Advancement $348,341.52 $0 $348,341.52 John Sullivan-Bolyai – UMS – Deputy Director & Clin&Reg Aff $303,000.07 $43,054.00 $346,054.07 Michael Malone – UMS – VC Research & Engagement $344,204.58 $0 $344,204.58 Mohammad Karim – UMS – Provst & Exec VC Ac Affair COO $343,881.68 $0 $343,881.68 Donald Towsley – UMS – Distinguished Professor $256,289.20 $86,212.08 $342,501.28 Frank Fazio – UMS – Deputy Dir-Oper & Innovation $309,060.18 $33,054.00 $342,114.18 Gerald Donovan – UMS – Asst Professor $216,603.99 $122,950.00 $339,553.99 Maxwell Mayer – UMS – Asst Professor $206,454.04 $132,076.16 $338,530.20 James Kurose – UMS – Distinguished Professor A $338,527.44 $0 $338,527.44 Katherine Fitzgerald – UMS – Professor $285,634.11 $49,217.00 $334,851.11 Tricia Serio – UMS – Dean College Natural Sciences $333,416.34 $0 $333,416.34 Lisa Johnson – UMS – VC-Enrollment Management $157,703.72 $112,144.76 $333,006.60 C Aelion – UMS – Associate Vice Chancellor $331,430.73 $0 $331,430.73 George Bennett – UMS – Assoc Dean, School of Mgmt $327,751.50 $0 $327,751.50 Christopher Agoglia – UMS – Professor U of M $267,233.88 $58,842.15 $326,076.03 Todd Emrick – UMS – Professor U of M $254,264.43 $67,459.89 $321,724.32 Prescott Stewart – UMS – Executive Dir, Advancement $321,545.90 $0 $321,545.90 Adam Wise – UMS – VC-University Advancement $320,000.23 $0 $320,000.23 Prashant Shenoy – UMS – Assoc Dean,Academic Affairs $222,567.92 $96,850.34 $319,418.26 Salvatore Verdi Jr – UMS – Head Basketball Coach $294,020.94 $22,500.00 $316,520.94 Supriya Chakrabarti – UMS – Professor (Director) $232,636.12 $83,774.17 $316,410.29 Martin Richman – UMS – Executive Dir, Advancement $315,241.41 $0 $315,241.41 William Brown Jr – UMS – Assoc Dean, School of Mgmt $254,230.52 $59,800.12 $314,030.64 Katherine Newman – UMS – Interim Chancellor $280,000.17 $33,600.00 $313,600.17 Steven Poftak – MBT – General Manager $312,615.36 $0 $312,615.36 John Klier – UMS – Head of Department $267,642.28 $44,493.66 $312,135.94 Jack Wilson – UMS – President Emeritus $309,938.32 $1,600.00 $311,538.32 Charles Emerson – UMS – Professor $278,780.34 $31,250.00 $310,030.34 James McNamara – UMS – Exec Dir,Ofc of Tech Mgmt $308,961.59 $0 $308,961.59 John Devlin – MBT – Foreperson,Wireperson $116,667.28 $26.53 $308,930.47 Laura Haas – UMS – Dean Computer Science $308,824.80 $0 $308,824.80 Shlomo Zilberstein – UMS – Assoc Dean,Academic Affairs $229,449.20 $79,024.04 $308,473.24 Michael Fiore – POL – State Police Sergeant $131,715.78 $14,580.00 $307,862.13 Brian Levine – UMS – Professor U of M $216,208.60 $90,855.29 $307,063.89 John Wells – UMS – Sr Vice Prov Online Education $307,042.01 $0 $307,042.01 Mark Johnson – UMS – Physician (Dual) $306,923.00 $0 $306,923.00 Stephen Mitchell – MBT – Foreperson,Wireperson $115,474.68 $39.28 $306,860.00 Lisa Calise – UMS – Senior Vice President $306,583.44 $0 $306,583.44 James Allan – UMS – Chrm.Of Department U of M $228,927.00 $75,331.75 $304,258.75 Jens Walz – UMS – Physician (Dual) $304,178.10 $0 $304,178.10 Kerry Gilpin – POL – Superintendent $218,590.40 $1,387.50 $304,038.76 Kate Lapane – UMS – Professor $303,887.98 $0 $303,887.98 Zhiping Weng – UMS – Professor $303,255.63 $0 $303,255.63 Robert Finberg – UMS – Physician (Dual) $301,291.00 $0 $301,291.00 Jonathan Tetreault – MBT – Officer,Police $114,644.45 $12,438.20 $301,140.94 George Milne – UMS – Assoc Dean, School of Mgmt $274,758.00 $24,999.99 $299,757.99 William Cederquist – POL – Lieutenant $146,046.44 $122,613.50 $299,296.83 Thomas Yee – MBT – Officer,Police $115,698.18 $15,435.63 $298,998.45 Margarita Abi Zeid Daou – UMS – Asst Professor $218,686.69 $79,003.23 $297,689.92 Mark Lombardi – POL – Lieutenant $146,046.49 $112,321.00 $297,252.77 John Ragosa – POL – State Police Trooper,1st Class $108,728.43 $35,846.00 $296,732.58 John Kennedy – UMS – Vice Chancellor Univ Rel $296,486.27 $0 $296,486.27 Sandra Richtermeyer – UMS – Dean – Manning School of Bus $294,001.29 $0 $294,001.29 Andrew Mangels – UMS – Vice Chancellor Admin&Finance $293,804.60 $0 $293,804.60 Matthew Thielker – POL – State Police Trooper,1st Class $113,258.60 $40,895.00 $293,183.95 Richard Atkinson – CME – Deputy Chief Medical Examiner $293,167.44 $0 $293,172.00 Lisa Masteralexis – UMS – Senior Associate Dean $262,984.45 $29,999.98 $292,984.43 Kathryn Carter – UMS – Sp Appointmnt-Interim Dean-UMD $292,270.60 $0 $292,270.60 John Keady – MBT – Insp,Misc Elec Equipment $121,487.52 $25.36 $292,269.10

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)