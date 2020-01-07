Top 100 highest-paid state workers pulled in almost $40M last year, top 2 both made $1M

Two state employees pulled in more than $1 million in salary and benefits last year — part of an $8 billion payroll that saw more than 80 people take home more than $300,000 in annual pay.
According to state payroll figures, UMass Medical School Chancellor Michael Collins made $1,096,430 in 2019, with med school Executive Deputy Chancellor Terence Flotte right behind him with $1,076,817. See below for a list of the top 100 earners
UMass officials dominated the high end of the payroll — 86 of the top 100 earners, who pulled in $39,358,996 overall, were from UMass. The total state payroll was $8.032 billion.
That includes both salaries and other benefits, including overtime. UMass head basketball coach Matthew McCall had a base salary of $250,000 but made a whopping $577,000 in “other pay,” putting him at $827,000 — third on the list. Collins and Flotte also saw significant “other pay,” at $335,151 and $268,817, respectively.
UMass president Martin Meehan was fifth-highest paid at $682,270.
The first non-UMass employee in the top 100 was Chief Medical Examiner Mindy Hull, 27th on the list at $395,757. The next non-UMass official was MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, 67th on the list at $312,615. Eighty-six employees made more than $300,000 last year.
The top-earning State Police worker was not former Col. Kerry Gilpin at $304,038, but Sgt. Michael Fiore at $307,862 — more than half of which was overtime. MBTA foreperson John Devlin was the next highest-paid T worker after Poftak at $308,930, with nearly 2/3 of his pay coming from overtime.
Gov. Charlie Baker earned $184,233 last year.
|Employees
|Base Pay
|Other Pay
|Total
|Michael Collins – UMS – Chancellor & SVP Hlth Sciences
|$761,279.16
|$335,151.59
|$1,096,430.75
|Terence Flotte – UMS – Exec Dep Chanc Provost & Dean
|$808,000.20
|$268,817.00
|$1,076,817.20
|Matthew McCall – UMS – Head Basketball Coach
|$250,000.40
|$577,000.00
|$827,000.40
|Michael Green – UMS – Vice Provost Rsch Strat Initia
|$517,019.33
|$224,940.91
|$741,960.24
|Martin Meehan – UMS – President, University of Mass
|$591,895.48
|$90,374.94
|$682,270.42
|James Glasheen – UMS – Exec VC Innovation & Bus Devel
|$538,835.20
|$134,002.00
|$672,837.20
|Derek Lovley – UMS – Associate Dean CNS
|$637,361.56
|$0
|$637,361.56
|Walter Bell – UMS – Head Football Coach
|$403,692.52
|$225,000.00
|$628,692.52
|Mark Klempner – UMS – Exec Vice Chancellor, UMBL
|$523,215.16
|$104,622.00
|$627,837.16
|Kumble Subbaswamy – UMS – Chancellor
|$487,079.48
|$106,926.58
|$594,006.06
|Kenneth Rock – UMS – Chairman of Department
|$537,093.22
|$35,000.00
|$572,093.22
|Donald Kilburn – UMS – Chief Executive Office, UMOL
|$398,918.60
|$119,400.00
|$518,318.60
|Lisa Colombo – UMS – Exec VC, Commonwealth Medicine
|$429,250.12
|$80,875.00
|$510,125.12
|Jeffrey Geller – UMS – Professor
|$245,905.67
|$264,211.08
|$510,116.75
|Mark Fuller – UMS – Vice Chan for Dev & Alumni Rel
|$463,847.59
|$45,960.49
|$509,808.08
|Jacqueline Moloney – UMS – Chancellor
|$449,336.49
|$55,870.90
|$505,207.39
|Normand Bazin – UMS – Head Coach – Men’s Ice Hockey
|$493,750.20
|$11,000.00
|$504,750.20
|Charles Matthews – UMS – Chairman of Department
|$480,003.77
|$0
|$480,003.77
|Robert Johnson – UMS – Chancellor
|$378,576.99
|$97,537.50
|$476,114.49
|Peter Reinhart – UMS – Dir Inst Applied Life Sciences
|$472,690.99
|$0
|$472,690.99
|Andrew McCallum – UMS – Distinguished Professor
|$296,783.16
|$171,789.84
|$468,573.00
|Gregory Carvel – UMS – Athletic Coach
|$357,087.54
|$97,500.00
|$454,587.54
|John Lindstedt – UMS – Exec VC, Admin & Finance
|$360,570.26
|$91,035.00
|$451,605.26
|Ryan Bamford – UMS – Athletic Director
|$372,596.49
|$55,500.00
|$428,096.49
|Gregory Wolf – UMS – Chief Information Officer
|$337,816.44
|$83,584.00
|$421,400.44
|Sheldon Benjamin – UMS – Professor
|$303,406.40
|$110,022.49
|$413,428.89
|Mindy Hull – CME – Chief Medical Examiner
|$395,757.64
|$0
|$395,757.64
|James Julian Jr – UMS – Executive Vice President
|$394,056.80
|$0
|$394,056.80
|John McCarthy – UMS – Provost/VC for Academic Aff
|$391,177.85
|$0
|$391,177.85
|Murugappan Muthukumar – UMS – Wilmer D. Barrett Professor
|$288,079.36
|$96,499.12
|$384,578.48
|Allan Jacobson – UMS – Professor
|$383,733.20
|$0
|$383,733.20
|Hong Yu – UMS – Professor (VHRP)
|$286,475.76
|$93,984.07
|$380,459.83
|Robert Nakosteen – UMS – Chrm.Of Department U of M
|$215,332.96
|$154,246.15
|$369,579.11
|Luanne Thorndyke – UMS – Vice Provost Faculty Affairs
|$368,689.82
|$0
|$368,689.82
|Vivian Budnik – UMS – Chairman of Department
|$363,559.14
|$0
|$363,559.14
|Melvin Piercey – UMS – Chrm.Of Department U of M
|$279,412.88
|$83,447.66
|$362,860.54
|Joanne Yestramski – UMS – Sr VC – Fin, Ops & Strat Plan
|$330,129.10
|$32,711.00
|$362,840.10
|Guangping Gao – UMS – Professor
|$360,570.08
|$0
|$360,570.08
|James Watkins – UMS – Professor U of M
|$263,517.16
|$86,163.95
|$349,681.11
|Lila Gierasch – UMS – Distinguished Professor A
|$348,440.04
|$0
|$348,440.04
|Sankaran Thayumanavan – UMS – Professor U of M
|$258,974.40
|$89,374.52
|$348,348.92
|John Hayes – UMS – VC, Advancement
|$348,341.52
|$0
|$348,341.52
|John Sullivan-Bolyai – UMS – Deputy Director & Clin&Reg Aff
|$303,000.07
|$43,054.00
|$346,054.07
|Michael Malone – UMS – VC Research & Engagement
|$344,204.58
|$0
|$344,204.58
|Mohammad Karim – UMS – Provst & Exec VC Ac Affair COO
|$343,881.68
|$0
|$343,881.68
|Donald Towsley – UMS – Distinguished Professor
|$256,289.20
|$86,212.08
|$342,501.28
|Frank Fazio – UMS – Deputy Dir-Oper & Innovation
|$309,060.18
|$33,054.00
|$342,114.18
|Gerald Donovan – UMS – Asst Professor
|$216,603.99
|$122,950.00
|$339,553.99
|Maxwell Mayer – UMS – Asst Professor
|$206,454.04
|$132,076.16
|$338,530.20
|James Kurose – UMS – Distinguished Professor A
|$338,527.44
|$0
|$338,527.44
|Katherine Fitzgerald – UMS – Professor
|$285,634.11
|$49,217.00
|$334,851.11
|Tricia Serio – UMS – Dean College Natural Sciences
|$333,416.34
|$0
|$333,416.34
|Lisa Johnson – UMS – VC-Enrollment Management
|$157,703.72
|$112,144.76
|$333,006.60
|C Aelion – UMS – Associate Vice Chancellor
|$331,430.73
|$0
|$331,430.73
|George Bennett – UMS – Assoc Dean, School of Mgmt
|$327,751.50
|$0
|$327,751.50
|Christopher Agoglia – UMS – Professor U of M
|$267,233.88
|$58,842.15
|$326,076.03
|Todd Emrick – UMS – Professor U of M
|$254,264.43
|$67,459.89
|$321,724.32
|Prescott Stewart – UMS – Executive Dir, Advancement
|$321,545.90
|$0
|$321,545.90
|Adam Wise – UMS – VC-University Advancement
|$320,000.23
|$0
|$320,000.23
|Prashant Shenoy – UMS – Assoc Dean,Academic Affairs
|$222,567.92
|$96,850.34
|$319,418.26
|Salvatore Verdi Jr – UMS – Head Basketball Coach
|$294,020.94
|$22,500.00
|$316,520.94
|Supriya Chakrabarti – UMS – Professor (Director)
|$232,636.12
|$83,774.17
|$316,410.29
|Martin Richman – UMS – Executive Dir, Advancement
|$315,241.41
|$0
|$315,241.41
|William Brown Jr – UMS – Assoc Dean, School of Mgmt
|$254,230.52
|$59,800.12
|$314,030.64
|Katherine Newman – UMS – Interim Chancellor
|$280,000.17
|$33,600.00
|$313,600.17
|Steven Poftak – MBT – General Manager
|$312,615.36
|$0
|$312,615.36
|John Klier – UMS – Head of Department
|$267,642.28
|$44,493.66
|$312,135.94
|Jack Wilson – UMS – President Emeritus
|$309,938.32
|$1,600.00
|$311,538.32
|Charles Emerson – UMS – Professor
|$278,780.34
|$31,250.00
|$310,030.34
|James McNamara – UMS – Exec Dir,Ofc of Tech Mgmt
|$308,961.59
|$0
|$308,961.59
|John Devlin – MBT – Foreperson,Wireperson
|$116,667.28
|$26.53
|$308,930.47
|Laura Haas – UMS – Dean Computer Science
|$308,824.80
|$0
|$308,824.80
|Shlomo Zilberstein – UMS – Assoc Dean,Academic Affairs
|$229,449.20
|$79,024.04
|$308,473.24
|Michael Fiore – POL – State Police Sergeant
|$131,715.78
|$14,580.00
|$307,862.13
|Brian Levine – UMS – Professor U of M
|$216,208.60
|$90,855.29
|$307,063.89
|John Wells – UMS – Sr Vice Prov Online Education
|$307,042.01
|$0
|$307,042.01
|Mark Johnson – UMS – Physician (Dual)
|$306,923.00
|$0
|$306,923.00
|Stephen Mitchell – MBT – Foreperson,Wireperson
|$115,474.68
|$39.28
|$306,860.00
|Lisa Calise – UMS – Senior Vice President
|$306,583.44
|$0
|$306,583.44
|James Allan – UMS – Chrm.Of Department U of M
|$228,927.00
|$75,331.75
|$304,258.75
|Jens Walz – UMS – Physician (Dual)
|$304,178.10
|$0
|$304,178.10
|Kerry Gilpin – POL – Superintendent
|$218,590.40
|$1,387.50
|$304,038.76
|Kate Lapane – UMS – Professor
|$303,887.98
|$0
|$303,887.98
|Zhiping Weng – UMS – Professor
|$303,255.63
|$0
|$303,255.63
|Robert Finberg – UMS – Physician (Dual)
|$301,291.00
|$0
|$301,291.00
|Jonathan Tetreault – MBT – Officer,Police
|$114,644.45
|$12,438.20
|$301,140.94
|George Milne – UMS – Assoc Dean, School of Mgmt
|$274,758.00
|$24,999.99
|$299,757.99
|William Cederquist – POL – Lieutenant
|$146,046.44
|$122,613.50
|$299,296.83
|Thomas Yee – MBT – Officer,Police
|$115,698.18
|$15,435.63
|$298,998.45
|Margarita Abi Zeid Daou – UMS – Asst Professor
|$218,686.69
|$79,003.23
|$297,689.92
|Mark Lombardi – POL – Lieutenant
|$146,046.49
|$112,321.00
|$297,252.77
|John Ragosa – POL – State Police Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.43
|$35,846.00
|$296,732.58
|John Kennedy – UMS – Vice Chancellor Univ Rel
|$296,486.27
|$0
|$296,486.27
|Sandra Richtermeyer – UMS – Dean – Manning School of Bus
|$294,001.29
|$0
|$294,001.29
|Andrew Mangels – UMS – Vice Chancellor Admin&Finance
|$293,804.60
|$0
|$293,804.60
|Matthew Thielker – POL – State Police Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.60
|$40,895.00
|$293,183.95
|Richard Atkinson – CME – Deputy Chief Medical Examiner
|$293,167.44
|$0
|$293,172.00
|Lisa Masteralexis – UMS – Senior Associate Dean
|$262,984.45
|$29,999.98
|$292,984.43
|Kathryn Carter – UMS – Sp Appointmnt-Interim Dean-UMD
|$292,270.60
|$0
|$292,270.60
|John Keady – MBT – Insp,Misc Elec Equipment
|$121,487.52
|$25.36
|$292,269.10
