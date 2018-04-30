(WHDH) — The season for sneezing and itching is upon us, which means people should keep away from certain cities across the United States.

More than 50 million Americans suffer from nasal allergies, with about half of those people dealing with seasonal allergies, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA).

The AAFA laid out the top spring allergy capitals that people dealing with seasonal allergies should avoid:

McAllen, Texas Louisville, Kentucky Jackson, Mississippi Memphis, Tennessee San Antonio, Texas

The report looked at pollen and mold counts, allergy medication usage and availability of board-certified allergists to come up with their conclusion.

Providence, Rhode Island proved to be the worst place to visit in the Northeast when dealing with allergies.

