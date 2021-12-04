ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A dog owned by a Massachusetts family has been named one of five recipients of this year’s AKC Humane Fund Awards for Canine Excellence.

The winners of the awards for hard-working dogs that have significantly improved the lives of their owners and communities were chosen from a pool of nearly 1,000 nominations, the organization said in a statement Friday.

Teddy, an 8-year-old Bernese mountain dog owned by George, Pamela and Caleigh Brown, of Attleboro, won in the therapy dog category. Teddy has provided support for people in a wide range of situations, including going into a prison following the death of a corrections officer and comforting EMS personnel after the death of a coworker.

Most recently, Teddy and George deployed to support the U.S. Capitol Police.

Teddy also works as a reading companion dog for educationally challenged children, visits classrooms to support students and teachers, and attends adult day programs for developmentally disabled adults.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)