WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is now the namesake for a new way to break up a relationship.

The dating site Plenty of Fish coined the phrase “Fauci-ing,” which involves ending a relationship with someone who does not take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

Fauci learned about the phrase during an interview on HBO’s “Axios.”

“I’m going to Fauci you,” the infectious disease expert said after hearing what it meant.

Fauci has been married to Christine Grady since 1985.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)