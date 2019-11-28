Top of the Hub treats local firefighters to a Thanksgiving meal to say ‘thank you’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Top of the Hub treated local firefighters to a Thanksgiving meal for the 24th time on Thursday to say ‘thank you’ for keeping everyone safe in Boston through the year.

They cooked, prepared and delivered a warm meal to Engine 33 and Ladder 15.

“They just go out every single day to help every one of us and we just have to say thank you to each one of them,” Rosanne Mercer from the Top of the Hub said.

The Engine 33 Ladder 15 fire station covers the Back Bay, South End, Fenway, and Roxbury. It’s one of the busiest stations in New England and the country, answering more than 4,100 calls a year.

“Instead of just serving food at the restaurant it was nice to be able to come over here and serve these firefighters,” Ian Placido from the Top of the Hub said.

These often busy firefighters were able to sit back and enjoy some laughs as those they protect served them a nice meal.

“It feels good to be able to feed all these firefighters,” Henry Pinetea from the Top of the Hub said. “I never thought I would be able to do this and it feels good.”

