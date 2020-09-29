Topsfield Fair holding giant pumpkin weigh-off Friday

TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Although the Topsfield Fair has been canceled because of the coronavirus, New Englanders will still be able to find out who’s grown the biggest gourd.

The Essex Agricultural Society and New England Giant Pumpkin Growers is holding a pumpkin weigh-off at the Topsfield Fairgrounds on Friday. Organizers reached out to growers and invited three competitors based on pumpkin measurements.

The event is private and socially distant, but the winner will be publicized.

