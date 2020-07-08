Topsfield Fair opening drive-in theater, several iconic movies scheduled for opening week

TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Topsfield Fair announced Tuesday that it will be holding a drive-in theater on its fairgrounds this summer with an array of classic movies scheduled for opening week.

“Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” will be shown on opening night, which is slated for Friday, July 10, the Topfield Fair wrote in a Facebook post.

Movies will be shown seven days a week at the fairgrounds on Boston Street. Gates will open to the public at 6 p.m. and movies will be screened at 8:45 p.m.

“A digital projector and huge screen will enable first-run movies and other entertainment in perfect video and audio quality,” a post on the Topsfield Drive-In’s website read.

The drive-in will offer a variety of food and drink options including pizza, hot dogs, chicken fingers, popcorn, fried dough, fried Oreos, ice cream, cotton candy, traditional movie candy, and more.

The opening week schedule is as follows:

Friday, July 10 – Sunday, July 12 – “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” Monday, July 13 – “Grease” Tuesday, July 14 – “Jurassic Park” Wednesday, July 15 – “Grease” Thursday, July 16 – “Jurassic Park”



