TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Topsfield Fair is back for its 206th year this fall, offering musical performances, carnival rides and more at the Topsfield Fairgrounds.

The fair kicks off on Friday afternoon and will continue through Oct. 14.

Tickets to the fair cost $15 and are available online.

Attractions on Friday include the 40th annual New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off, where fair attendees will celebrate the region’s largest pumpkin. The weigh off is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

This year’s slate of musical performers includes rock bands Three Dog Night, and 38 Special, and musical duo Maddie & Tae.

