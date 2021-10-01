TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - After being cancelled last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Topsfield Fair is back!

SKY7HD captured video on Friday of workers preparing to kick off the event’s 11-day run.

The fair is back in full swing and will kick off with Friday night’s giant pumpkin weigh-in. The biggest pumpkin will be announced at 8 p.m., according to fair officials.

Pumpkin growers are hoping to break the 2019 record of more than 2,200 pounds!

