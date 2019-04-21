Topsfield family says beloved dog attacked by a coyote

TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A family in Topsfield is in shock after they say a coyote went on the attack and bit their beloved dog.

Justin Dube says he and his family were celebrating Easter Saturday evening when his dog Levi spotted a coyote under the shed in the back yard and took off.

“I was trying to yell and scream to break it up, but there was nothing I could do,” Dube said.

The coyote eventually took off under the fence and into a wooded area near the home.

Levi is now recovering.

“He is doing good,” Dube said. “He is a little medicated so he is a little drowsy. But, he is actually doing ok. He seems to be pretty spunky and he is actually going to be 11 in a few weeks so he is doing alright for 11.”

Dube hopes this encounter can be a warning for other families living in the area.

“I wanted to make sure people were aware of what is going on out there,” he said. “This dog is 60 pounds. If you get a small child out there, a 20-pound dog or so, It could be an issue.”

Coyotes often avoid humans.

Anyone in immediate danger is encouraged to reach out to animal control, local and environmental police and Mass. wildlife.

