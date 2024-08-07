TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Topsfield man died Tuesday after experiencing a medical emergency while in New Hampshire’s White Mountains region, officials said.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department in a statement said the 52-year-old man had been hiking with his family between the north and south peaks of the Kinsman Ridge Trail.

The fish and game department was notified of the incident near 2:15 p.m. and ultimately called on a New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter to help rescuers get to the site of the man’s medical emergency, roughly four miles from the nearest trailhead.

National guard medics arrived shortly before 4 p.m. and continued life-saving measures that the man’s family members and other hikers had already started until crews were able to bring the man to an ambulance near 4:40 p.m., according to the fish and game department.

Officials said the man succumbed to his medical emergency and was taken to a local funeral home.

The fish and game department did not publicly identify the man who died but said he and his family had planned to hike to the top of the south peak on the Kinsman Ridge Trail before returning to their vehicle.

