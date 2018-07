GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) – Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge, who starred on the reality show ‘Wicked Tuna,’ died unexpectedly last week.

Born in Topsfield, Fudge, 28, was the first mate on Captain Tyler McLaughlin’s fishing vessel, Pinwheel, on the National Geographic Channel television show.

He died Thursday, July 19, according to his obituary.

Fudge grew up in Greenland, N.H. and graduated from Portsmouth High School. He enjoyed fishing, hockey, lacrosse, skiing, snowboarding, and surfing.