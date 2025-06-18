TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - It was a once in a lifetime moment for 13-year-old Tanner Dikan from Topsfield.

Dikan got a special call from the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, ahead of a very special trip.

Dikan is headed to a sports festival in New York City this weekend where he’ll meet some of the most famous athletes, and its all thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“What do you think?” Brady asked Dikan.

“It’s pretty super cool,” Dikan responded.

“I think that’s an understatement. It’s the coolest place to be,” Brady said. “That’s where all the people are gonna be at. All of your favorite athletes, and I’m gonna be there, and I hope I get to meet you.”

Brady joined the Founder and CEO of Fanatics, the official sports partner of Make-A-Wish, to surprise the Topsfield teen.

Dikan is dealing with a lung disease that makes it harder to breathe, but the teen doesn’t let that hold him back.

Back in 2023, he also got to meet the Boston Bruins and even signed a contract to become an honorary team member.

“I’ve had, like one of the best moments of my life today,” Dikan said about the experience. “It’s been really fun hanging out with the Bruins. If I would do it again, it would probably be like 100%.”

Brady says making sure Dikan has a good time is a top priority.

“You’re gonna have a great time,” said Brady. “You’re gonna have one of the best days of your life, alright? And I can’t wait. We’re gonna have a blast.”

