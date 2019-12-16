Topsfield woman dies after being pinned between car, garage door

TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly Topsfield woman died at the hospital after she was found pinned between her car and her garage door on Monday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a home on Andrews Road found the victim wedged between her SUV and the side of the garage door, according to the Topsfield Police Department.

A preliminary investigation indicates the 72-year-old woman got out of her SUV and left it in reverse, causing it to roll back and pin her against the door, according to Topsfield Fire Chief Jen Collins-Brown

The victim had to be revived at the scene before being taken to Beverly Hospital. She was later airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, a spokeswoman for the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said.

Neighbors rushed to free the woman before first responders arrived at the scene, Collins-Brown said.

The woman’s name has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

