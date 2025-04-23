SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Topsfield woman died at Sutton’s Purgatory Chasm on Wednesday, according to officials.

At around 1:47 p.m., police said the 49-year-old mother of four was hiking with three of her children when she fell about 50 to 75 feet. Medical professionals in the area immediately came over to try and help her, police said.

She was pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries she sustained in the fall, according to police.

“We extend our sympathies to the family for this tragic, tragic loss,” said Thomas Calouro, Sutton Police Chief.

The area is a popular spot, but hikers say parts of the park can be dangerous.

“Honestly, it’s really unexpected… It’s just terrible,” said hiker Makenna Mancuso.

Police said the incident is under investigation, but appears to be accidental.

“It’s absolutely insane,” said hiker Alexis Claudio. “I feel so sorry for everyone who is involved.”

