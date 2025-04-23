SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Topsfield woman died at Sutton’s Purgatory Chasm on Wednesday, according to officials.

Police say the 49-year-old mother of four was with three of her children when she fell in the park around 2 p.m.

“She was succumbed and a cruiser there tried to retrieve her remains,” said Thomas Calouro, Sutton Police Chief.

The area is a popular spot, but hikers say parts of the park can be dangerous.

“Honestly, it’s really unexpected… It’s just terrible,” said hiker Makenna Mansuco.

“It’s absolutely insane,” said hiker Alexis Claudio. “I feel so sorry for everyone who is involved.”

