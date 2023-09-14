NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Damage left in the wake of a storm that blew through southern New England on Wednesday was “tornadic” in nature, according to officials who are now working to determine the extent of the event.

The National Weather Service’s Boston office said a survey team confirmed damage in Killingly, Conn., Foster, Glocester, and Lincoln RI, and North Attleboro in Massachusetts was the result of a tornado.

“Team is still determining if it was a continuous path or separate touchdowns, a final EF-rating, path length & width,” the NWS Boston Twitter account stated Thursday afternoon.

The determination came less than 24 hours after a Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Rhode Island and Bristol County. A warning also into effect for neighboring Norfolk and Plymouth counties before expiring at 6:30 p.m.

