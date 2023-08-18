WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Families in Weymouth faced extensive damage as Friday morning’s storm uprooted trees and destroyed fences. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touchdown in Weymouth, where more damage was visible.

“I couldn’t believe what I saw when I pulled in my driveway,” said Katie Mahoney. “It’s a disaster zone.”

The NWS survey team has confirmed a tornado in Weymouth this morning. Further details regarding path length and EF rating will be forthcoming after the survey has been completed. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 18, 2023

“Her cars are crushed over there, their yard is destroyed,” Mahoney said.

Mahoney’s 21-year-old daughter Julianna was asleep in their Park Avenue home when a giant tree crashed through the roof, narrowly missing her face.

“I couldn’t even process it,” Juliana said. “My heart was just racing so fast.”

Around the corner on Torrey Street, trees took down power lines and interrupted electricity to the neighborhood.

Across Massachusetts, more than 3,200 energy customers were without power as of around 1:15 p.m. Friday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

“I witnessed a very powerful wind one direction headed down the street toward Park Avenue,” Torrey Street resident Dana Albert said. ”Everything was just bent over.”

Data from the agency showed outages scattered around much of the state. In Weymouth, where more 600 customers were without power around 12 p.m., 7NEWS spotted utility wires down and crews at work on Tower Avenue.

Within an hour of the storm, tree crews and insurance adjusters were already assessing damage and clearing debris.

Despite the damage, no injuries were reported.

