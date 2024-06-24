DUBLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - A tornado touched down for four minutes in Dublin, N.H. Sunday, lifting a truck and uprooting maple and oak trees, according to the National Weather Service.

The EF-1 twister grazed the ground from 5:09 p.m. to 5:13 p.m., traversing a path of 3.6 miles amid a sequence of powerful storms in the New England region, the NWS said. The tornado’s whipping winds reached a peak of 90 miles per hour.

The twister was about 40 yards wide at its maximum width, starting about two miles southwest of Dublin and ending about a mile southeast of the town, according to the NWS.

After the tornado tore through the area, the NWS survey team found dozens of snapped white pine trees, as well as uprooted maple and oak trees.

One roof sustained shingle damage and a truck was “briefly lifted and moved along the ground,” the NWS said in a summary.

No injuries were reported, according to the weather service.

The survey team will continue to examine damage reports across southern New Hampshire and determine if any other tornadoes touched down, the NWS said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)