ROXBURY, N.H. (WHDH) - A trained spotter reported a tornado in progress in part of southern New Hampshire Thursday as storms began moving through the region.

Storms, which are expected to continue sweeping across part of New England for several hours, had already prompted severe thunderstorm warnings and watches and one tornado warning as of around 3:30 p.m.

The tornado warning, issued around 2:45 p.m., included communities in the area around Keene, New Hampshire.

In an update, officials with the National Weather Service said a spotter in Roxbury, New Hampshire near Keene saw a funnel cloud reaching the ground and beginning to throw debris into the air around 2:54 p.m.

Moments later, at 3:03 p.m. doppler radar detected possible debris in the air in the same area.

The National Weather Service separately recorded a series of damage reports on the ground near Keene. More information on the Keene-area tornado was not immediately available as the National Weather Service will have to survey the area to determine the storm’s intensity.

While the storm that triggered the Keene-area tornado had weakened as of around 3:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning remained in effect. A severe thunderstorm watch is also scheduled to be in place for much of southern New England through 8 p.m.

Storms in New England had already triggered at least one other severe thunderstorm warning as of Thursday afternoon, with one warning scheduled to be in effect for communities around Springfield, Mass. between 3:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service’s Boston office, in an update, said storms had produced wind damage in western Massachusetts as of 3:45 p.m. The same storms, officials said, are capable of causing additional damage as they move east.

Storms are arriving as a heat advisory remains in effect for parts of New England.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency in Boston on Thursday and preparations were underway in other communities including Worcester, where city officials said they had crews ready to go to respond to severe wind, hail and possible tornados.

Officials said they were also concerned about the heat, with cooling centers planned at Worcester’s public library headquarters and the city’s senior center in case of power outages.

Among warnings, Worcester officials have advised people to think twice about driving or walking through possibly flooded areas.

“We’ve got certain things prepared ahead of time — sign boards and traffic diversion that we can deploy out when needed,” said Worcester Department of Emergency Communications Director Charles Goodwin. “But…if it looks risky, if there’s flooding in the road, don’t take the risk. Turn around go the opposite way. Find another way around.”

Conditions were dry in Worcester around 4 p.m. Still, with storms ahead, officials urged community members to report any storm damage or flooding to city 311 services. Anyone with an emergency should call 911.

The latest round of storms also follows previous storms that have caused flooding and wind damage and some communities in recent days.

