BLANDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A tornado touched down in Western Massachusetts Sunday evening, meteorologists said.

The tornado touched down in Blandford and moved northeast at 25 mph.

Easthampton, Huntington and Russell were under a tornado warning until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Radar confirmed tornado over Blandford, MA. The storm is moving NE at 25 mph. The Tornado Warning extended until 8 PM. @7News pic.twitter.com/95RSu1Qpjn — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) August 2, 2020

