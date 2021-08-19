WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Thursday.
The tornado warning is in effect for parts of Worcester and Middlesex counties until 11:15 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for parts of Middlesex and Worcester counties until 11:15 a.m.
Impacted areas include Worcester, Framingham, Marlboro, Shrewsbury, Natick, Milford, Hudson, Westboro, Grafton, Webster, Southbridge, Ashland, Auburn, Burrillville, Northbridge, Hopkinton, Northborough, Oxford, Clinton, and Uxbridge.
Heavy rain, 60 mph wind gusts, quarter-size hail, and the risk for a tornado is possible.
People in the impacted areas are being urged to seek shelter.
A flash flood warning has been issued for Hampden and Worcester counties until 11:15 a.m. as the Remnants of Fred push through the region.
