REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A tornado touched down in Rehoboth and a microburst was confirmed in Seekonk Wednesday night, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The EF 1 tornado and the microburst happened as a line of strong storms moved through the region.

The storms also produced a tornado that tracked from Rhode Island into North Attleboro, Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service announced the findings of its storm damage surveys in Rehoboth and Seekonk Friday afternoon.

In Rehoboth, officials said the tornado touched down at 11:29 p.m. in a wooded area near Steber Way. The tornado then stayed on the ground for .55 miles before lifting. Officials said the tornado brought maximum wind speeds of 90 miles per hour and only stayed on the ground for one minute.

Other than a series of snapped trees, the National Weather Service said there was no significant damage.

Rehoboth was hardly the only Massachusetts community hit with high winds Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning encompassing several communities and many residents woke up Thursday to find debris in their yards or on their streets.

More than 10,000 people in Massachusetts lost power.

Elsewhere, strong winds over 70 miles-per-hour were reported in Connecticut.

In Rhode Island, a tornado with maximum wind speeds of 100 miles-per-hour touched down in Lincoln at 11:23 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The tornado then tracked through Cumberland, Rhode Island and across the state line into North Attleboro.

The North Attleboro tornado was still on the ground when the Rehoboth tornado touched down just a few miles to the north.

In nearby Seekonk, stormy weather left significant tree damage at Seekonk High School.

Though no tornado touched down there, the NWS said a microburst brought estimated 100 mile-per-hour straight line winds at 11:23 p.m.

The NWS said the wind snapped trees near the high school and downed trees on the high school campus itself.

Among the damage, the NWS said falling trees damaged the Seekonk High School roof.

In a post on X, Seekonk police said the storm also damaged an American flag at the high school. After noticing the flag hanging upside down, police said, a sergeant lowered the flag and secured it.

“Making us proud, Sir,” police said. “Thank you.”

Two tornados and a microburst this week come after authorities confirmed another tornado touched down earlier this month in Dublin, New Hampshire.

Though calm weather is expected Saturday, Sunday could bring a new round of thunderstorms, according to current forecasts.

