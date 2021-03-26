Tornado touches down in Vermont, injuring at least 2

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) — A tornado with an estimated wind speed of 110 mph (180 kmh) touched down in Vermont on Friday afternoon, injuring at least two people.

A statement from the National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont, says the tornado threw a barrel into a house — shattering a window — uprooted trees, removed roofs from farm buildings, “forcibly removed an attached garage from a house” — causing the garage’s collapse — and flipped a car near Middlebury.

It traveled about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) before dissipating. The tornado registered at the upper end of the EF1 scale, which is considered weak.

While the statement said two people were injured, it did not provide further details.

The tornado came as high winds rocked New England.

Very rare March Tornado In Middlebury, Vermont earlier today. EF-1 Tornado. 2 people injured. #7news https://t.co/7g1k4nFNTN — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) March 27, 2021

