Tornado warning expires, severe thunderstorm warnings remain in effect

BOSTON (WHDH) - A tornado warning that was in effect for Norfolk, Bristol and Providence counties has expired but multiple areas remain under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Middlesex, Worcester, Bristol, Norfolk and Plymouth counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 5 p.m.

The weather alerts come hours after several 7News viewers shared videos of a possible waterspout in Massachusetts.

Large hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible, in addition to damage to power lines and trees.

Tornado Warning including Pawtucket RI, Central Falls RI, Valley Falls RI until 4:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/DJKpXyQKar — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) October 23, 2018

