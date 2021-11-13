The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of the Cape Saturday after issuing several warnings earlier in the evening.

The warning is in effect until 7 p.m.

This comes after the service issued a tornado warning for northern Rhode Island and Martha’s Vineyard earlier in the evening. The warning for Barnstable County includes the Yarmouth area and East Dennis.

Tornado Warning including South Yarmouth MA, West Yarmouth MA, Yarmouth Port MA until 7:00 PM EST pic.twitter.com/7HSthZlaQg — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 13, 2021

