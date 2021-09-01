A tornado warning has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning was extended for parts of Dukes County until 1:15 a.m. and is still in effect for Barnstable County until 12:45 a.m.

Barnstable, Bristol, and Plymouth counties were dropped from the warning at 12:15 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles west of Aquinnah, moving northeast at 40 mph which prompted the warning to be issued around 11:30 p.m.

Those who live in the impacted areas are urged to take cover.

Strong rotation just south of Cuttyhunk pic.twitter.com/qBNKyGlWqZ — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) September 2, 2021

A tornado watch will remain in effect for these areas and Nantucket until 7 a.m., according to the service.

