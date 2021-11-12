NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A radar-indicated tornado warning was issued for Nantucket Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

At 5:51, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near the island. The watch remained in effect until shortly after 6 p.m. and was canceled when the rotation moved offshore.

RELATED: Track the storm on interactive radar

Those who live in the impacted areas were urged to take cover.

Wind gusts were reported at more than 50 miles per hour. No damage has been reported.

RELATED: Cleanup underway after strong storms cause damage throughout the Bay State

6:05PM: The warning has been CANCELED. The area of rotation has moved offshore. Nantucket reporting a gusts to 51mph. pic.twitter.com/f5Yns9P0L5 — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) November 12, 2021

For more information, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)