Tornado warning issued for Cape Cod after strong storms likely produce waterspout

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Strong storms off the coast of Cape Cod just west of Martha’s Vineyard likely produced a waterspout on Tuesday morning.

“We’ve seen some spin and rotation to the east of Block Island,” 7Weather meteorologist Chris Lambert said. “The cell likely has produced a waterspout south of Rhode Island.”

The cell prompted a tornado warning for Barnstable and Dukes counties through 11:45 a.m.

Lambert says the cell is expected to move toward the Elizabeth Islands and Martha’s Vineyard.

The storm system is also producing thunder, lightning, strong winds and heavy downpours.

A flood watch is in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, Plymouth, and Bristol counties until 2 p.m.

Timing on that storm just west of Martha's Vineyard. pic.twitter.com/bFgKoi3aKS — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 23, 2019

Still watching the storm south of RI that’s likely produced a waterspout. That cell continues to move toward the Elizabeth Islands/Vineyard. pic.twitter.com/Oa1DKB9nsC — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 23, 2019

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)