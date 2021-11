The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Martha’s Vineyard and parts of the Cape Saturday.

This comes after the service issued a tornado warning for northern Rhode Island earlier in the evening. The warning includes Martha’s Vineyard and Yarmouth.

The warning is in effect until 6:30 p.m.

Tornado Warning including South Yarmouth MA, West Yarmouth MA, West Dennis MA until 6:30 PM EST pic.twitter.com/yGGOhrbYks — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 13, 2021

