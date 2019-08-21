Tornado warning issued for northern Essex County

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northern Essex County through 3:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the entire state through 9 p.m.

The main threats include wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Willimantic CT, Storrs CT, Putnam CT until 4:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/OXw5ZdLqMy — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) August 21, 2019

Severe thunderstorm warning for northern Essex County for this storm in the Merrimack Valley. pic.twitter.com/LRbFUrWIsM — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 21, 2019

2pm WED: Severe Thunderstorm *WATCH* in effect until 9pm. #7news pic.twitter.com/SxD4GMyN3e — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) August 21, 2019

