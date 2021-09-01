A new tornado warning issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts through 2:45 a.m. Thursday has been canceled as the remnants of Ida move through, according to the National Weather Service.

Bristol and Plymouth counties were dropped from the warning at 12:45 a.m.

Those who live in the impacted areas are urged to take cover.

Strong rotation just south of Cuttyhunk pic.twitter.com/qBNKyGlWqZ — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) September 2, 2021

A tornado watch will remain in effect for these areas and Nantucket until 7 a.m., according to the service.

