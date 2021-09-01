A new tornado warning issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts through 2:45 a.m. Thursday has been canceled as the remnants of Ida move through, according to the National Weather Service.
RELATED: Track the storm on interactive radar
Bristol and Plymouth counties were dropped from the warning at 12:45 a.m.
Those who live in the impacted areas are urged to take cover.
Strong rotation just south of Cuttyhunk pic.twitter.com/qBNKyGlWqZ— Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) September 2, 2021
A tornado watch will remain in effect for these areas and Nantucket until 7 a.m., according to the service.
For more information, visit the 7Weather page.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)