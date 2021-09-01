A new tornado warning has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts through 2:45 a.m. Thursday as the remnants of Ida move through, according to the National Weather Service.

https://fb.watch/7M8C5nOGk2/

RELATEDTrack the storm on interactive radar

Bristol and Plymouth counties were dropped from the warning at 12:45 a.m.

Those who live in the impacted areas are urged to take cover.

A tornado watch will remain in effect for these areas and Nantucket until 7 a.m., according to the service.

For more information, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox